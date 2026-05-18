Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Special – Honoring Virginia’s Fallen Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia War Memorial will host two powerful events of remembrance and reflection.

“Say Their Names” Marathon – May 24th–25th

Beginning at 12:45 PM Sunday, May 24th, volunteers will read aloud the names of nearly 12,000 Virginians who gave their lives in service — from WWII through recent conflicts.

70th Annual Commonwealth Memorial Day Ceremony – May 25

Held at 11 AM Monday, May 25th in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater in Richmond, the ceremony features speeches, music, scholarship announcements, and tributes.