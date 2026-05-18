Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Special – Honoring Virginia’s Fallen Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia War Memorial will host two powerful events of remembrance and reflection.
“Say Their Names” Marathon – May 24th–25th
Beginning at 12:45 PM Sunday, May 24th, volunteers will read aloud the names of nearly 12,000 Virginians who gave their lives in service — from WWII through recent conflicts.
70th Annual Commonwealth Memorial Day Ceremony – May 25
Held at 11 AM Monday, May 25th in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater in Richmond, the ceremony features speeches, music, scholarship announcements, and tributes.
For details and streaming links, visit the Virginia War Memorial website.