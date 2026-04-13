Commonwealth Autism’s 2026 Chef’s Cook-Off Challenge raises support for career readiness program

RICHMOND, Va. -- Commonwealth Autism, in partnership with Good Foods Grocery, hosted the 2026 Chef’s Cook-Off Challenge to raise funds for its career readiness and employment program for autistic adults in Virginia. This innovative program provides a 12-week paid internship at Good Foods Grocery, where participants gain valuable workplace skills such as team building, time management, and leadership initiative — helping to break down barriers to fulfilling, independent careers.

Held for the first time at the Altria Theater in Richmond, this sold-out fourth annual Chef’s Cook-Off featured five talented chefs, including Chef Austin McCormick, known for his creative lobster french toast. Guests enjoyed live music, a silent auction, and educational autism installations, as well as a fireside chat with program graduates, parents, employer partners, and job coaches.

While tickets for this year’s event are sold out, donations to support the career readiness program are still encouraged, and community members are invited to follow Commonwealth Autism for updates on future events.

For more information, to donate, or to learn about upcoming opportunities, visit CommonwealthAutism.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COMMONWEALTH AUTISM AND GOOD FOOD GROCERY*}

