Combating opioid overdoses

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the growing number of opioid overdoses in the United States, it’s important for everyone to know the signs and treatment options available.

Joining us today are Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, executive director of Health Equity Initiatives at Purdue University and Madeline Hilliard, founder of Team Awareness Combating Overdose (TACO) and DopaGE.

They discuss warning signs to look out for as well as emergency treatment options like OPVEE.