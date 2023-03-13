Watch Now
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Jaime Bohl, Division Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery at VCU Health topped by to share how to prevent this cancer and outlines the best treatments available.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to learn more about colorectal cancer and how it can be prevented or best treated. Dr. Jaime Bohl, Division Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery at VCU Health topped by to share how to prevent this cancer and outlines the best treatments available. VCU Massey Cancer Center is located at 9105 Stony Point Drive in Richmond, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804 827-0049 or visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER*}

