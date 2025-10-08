Colonial Floors of VA and Richmond Tool Bank present ReForest Richmond 2025 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reforest Richmond [reforestrichmond.org] is a collaborative campaign that a small group of individuals started during COVID to restore Richmond's urban canopy to 60% by 2037 in accordance with the Richmond 300 master plan. Toby Vernon from the Richmond ToolBank was one of a handful of individuals who created Reforest Richmond. Colonial Floors of Va has sponsored some planting events that have occurred as part of the Reforest Richmond initiative. Reforest Richmond has grown into a large umbrella campaign with many sponsors, partners, and volunteers throughout the city and is associated with many events and activities throughout the year.

One of Reforest Richmond's initiatives has evolved into a more formal "Richmond Tree Week" in collaboration with the city, which is on its 6th year this year and runs Nov 1-8th. The November 2nd Planting Event at Battery Park is sponsored by Colonial Floors and the Richmond Community ToolBank and is one of the many events of this year's Richmond Tree Week. Richmond Parks, the Richmond ToolBank, and the Civic Association have worked together to ensure the project supports both community and Richmond Parks priorities. Ultimately, this planting event helps our community preserve and prepare our park for the projected hotter and wetter future of Richmond as the climate changes. The long term goals of this event are to 1) restore the canopy near the basketball courts where people today often seek refuge in the shade under a few sparse trees near the courts during the summer months, and 2) stabilize part of the slope near the southern edge of the park, which mitigates the effects of flooding and reduces maintenance costs.