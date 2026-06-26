Colonial Downs Presents Battle of the Bands – Summer Racing & Live Music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonial Downs is turning up the volume this summer with its Battle of the Bands — a high-energy competition showcasing the best regional musical talent during the 2026 summer racing season. Bands have until 11:59 PM tonight to submit their performance videos here.
Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}