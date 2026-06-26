Colonial Downs Presents Battle of the Bands – Summer Racing & Live Music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonial Downs is turning up the volume this summer with its Battle of the Bands — a high-energy competition showcasing the best regional musical talent during the 2026 summer racing season. Bands have until 11:59 PM tonight to submit their performance videos here .

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

