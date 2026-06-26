Colonial Downs’ Corgi Races – June 27th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for one of the cutest races of the year! Colonial Downs Race Track is bringing back its fan-favorite Corgi Racing event on Thursday, June 27th, featuring dozens of adorable corgis competing in eight exciting heats.

The event is part of Colonial Downs’ summer thoroughbred racing season and offers a full day of family-friendly fun, free parking, and plenty of delicious food and beverages. Gates open at 11 AM, so come early to secure a great spot and cheer on your favorite corgi.

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

