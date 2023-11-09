Collecting Coats for Kids with Puritan Cleaners

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Bill Bevins joined Sara Moncrieff live this morning at Grange Hall Elementary with administrators, staff and students, all doing their part in addressing this need in our community.

Join Puritan Cleaners, Flying Squirrels and CBS 6 at The Diamond on Saturday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your friends and any unneeded coats you can donate this year!

