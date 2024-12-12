Collaborative Law: a different approach to divorce

RICHMOND, Va. -- Collaborative Divorce offers a different approach to divorce where all parties agree to keep the matter out of court and out of contested litigation.

Erika MacCormac, Esq., with Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac, PLLC breaks it down for us.

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINSLOW, MCCURRY & MACCORMAC, PLLC*}