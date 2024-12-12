Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Collaborative Law: a different approach to divorce

Erika MacCormac, Esq., with Winslow, McCurry &amp; MacCormac, PLLC explains what it means.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Collaborative Divorce offers a different approach to divorce where all parties agree to keep the matter out of court and out of contested litigation.

Erika MacCormac, Esq., with Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac, PLLC breaks it down for us.

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINSLOW, MCCURRY & MACCORMAC, PLLC*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!