Cold water immersion to boost immune system and manage stress

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stress management and immunity support are top priorities for all of us. Today, Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, and Co-Founder of Native Path joins us live to share cold water immersion and the many benefits that you may see utilizing this technique. For more information, visit the Native Path website or Facebook page.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:19:49-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Stress management and immunity support are top priorities for all of us. Today, Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, and Co-Founder of Native Path joins us live to share cold water immersion and the many benefits that you may see utilizing this technique. For more information, visit the Native Path website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.