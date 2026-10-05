Cobbtoberfest: Where good times meet a great cause on Oct. 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cobbtoberfest is happening October 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. This fall-themed festival is a night of community and fun. Bring the whole family for a kids zone, bounce houses, yard games, raffle giveaways, live music, food trucks, local vendors, s’mores and more!

All proceeds benefit Imprint, where each dollar raised helps provide resources to empower youth in our communities.

Cobbtoberfest is happening at Cobb Technologies HQ, located at 1000 Technology Park Drive in Glen Allen. Entry is free. Click here to visit their website.