CKG Foundation Hosts Community Day to Kick Off Mental Health Awareness Month – May 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Cameron K Gallagher Foundation invites the community to join them on Wednesday, May 1, from 8 to 10 a.m. at their Richmond office for Community Day, a free kickoff event for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The foundation emphasizes the importance of conversation, connection, and practical tools for managing stress. The event welcomes all ages, encouraging parents, students, and community members to participate, gather resources, and enjoy engaging self-care activities.

Event Details: