City of Petersburg’s 2nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade is happening Monday, January 19th at 9 a.m. beginning at Pocahontas Island. For more information, visit the website.

