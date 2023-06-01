Christina Maria Martinez’s “Shattered Pieces Everywhere”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christina Maria Martinez shared some pivotal life moments in her book Shattered Pieces Everywhere. Today, she stopped by to share more about the book and information about her upcoming book signing happening TODAY at 3 p.m. at Brick and Mortar Mercantile located at 3114 W. Cary Street. For more information, visit her website.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:48:04-04
