Multi-vehicle crash closes busy Henrico intersection: 'Seek alternate routes'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck along a busy road has closed a major intersection in eastern Henrico County on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said the crash happened at the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Harvie Road around 4:40 p.m. That is not far from the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

"The intersection will be closed for an extended period as the investigation continues," police warned. "Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

There was no word yet on possible injuries or details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

