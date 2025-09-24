Christa Smith's mindfulness tips for the entire family
PrevNext
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a motivational Wednesday and today Christia L. Smith joined us to share a few tips to create more joy in your life.For more information, connect on Instagram or visit her website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.