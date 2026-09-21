Children’s Museum of Richmond Launches Seymour’s Fall Auction to Support Family Access

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Museum of Richmond is inviting the community to participate in Seymour’s Fall Auction, a fundraiser supporting the museum’s Access for All program, which helps ensure every child and family can experience the museum regardless of financial circumstances.

The auction runs through October 5 and aims to raise $10,000, with all proceeds directly supporting reduced-cost and free museum access for local families and schools.

Children’s Museum of Richmond2626 West Broad StreetRichmond, VA

804-474-7000 cmorva.org

Participate in the auction by visiting this link .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF RICHMOND*}