Children’s Home Society’s Go the Distance Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- Children’s Home Society has been connecting foster children with permanent homes for the past 121 years. Today, Nadine Marsh-Carver, CEO, and Dave Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, are here to share information on their “Go the Distance" campaign, a fundraiser to support the mission of their organization. To sign up and participate, visit the campaign website. For more information on CHS, visit their website.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:57:13-04
