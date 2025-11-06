RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joined us live. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website .

Chicken & Cherry Tomato Skillet Pasta

Serves 4

· 1-pound boneless skinless chicken breasts diced

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1lb of cavatappi pasta cooked according to box directions

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· 1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

· 2 tablespoon olive oil

· ½ medium onion diced

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 4 cups grape tomatoes

· ¼ cup drained capers

· ¼ cup white wine

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1 cup of spinach

· 1 cup shaved parmesan

· ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Cut the chicken breasts into ½ inch diced cubes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and thyme. In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium high. Once hot, add the chicken breasts and sauté until lightly browned and reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Add onions, garlic, tomatoes and spinach to pan. Sauté on high heat for 2 minutes. Deglaze pan with white wine.

2. Add pasta, cream, capers and parmesan cheese. Mix pasta in pan until sauce and pasta are well combined.

3. Plate up by adding food to plate and garnish with shaved parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley, enjoy.

