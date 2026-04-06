Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center distributes millions of pounds of food thanks to community support

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center works tirelessly to fight food insecurity, distributing over 2.7 million pounds of food annually across the local community. This incredible effort is powered by 60,000 volunteer hours each year and the dedication of about 900 volunteers per month, with each distribution requiring 100–150 helpers.

Right now, the food bank is benefiting from Chesterfield Restaurant Week — running through April 12, 2026 — which partners local restaurants with the food bank to raise funds and awareness. The collaboration not only boosts the business community but also directly supports the food bank’s mission to feed those in need.

Renewal by Anderson of Central Virginia is among the standout partners supporting this initiative, emphasizing their commitment to giving back during a time when expenses and needs are high.

To learn more about the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center, get involved as a volunteer, or support Restaurant Week, visit chesterfieldrestaurantweek.com , follow them on social media, or call 804-748-1000.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

