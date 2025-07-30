Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield County Police is participating in National Night Out 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonel Edward F. Carpenter Jr., Police Chief for the county joined us with all the details for the event happening Tuesday, August 5th. For more information, visit their website.

