Chef Yasmine Charles talks about her book and makes leek and potato soup

'The Cost of the American Dream' by Yasmine Charles
Chef Yasmine Charles makes leek and potato soup
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Yasmine Charles made a return visit to our show to talk about her new memoir, “The Cost of the American Dream: Diary of a Homeless Soul.” Then, she made a leek and potato soup with curry coconut shrimp and jalaneño cornbread. Click here to find Chef Yasmine Charles on Facebook.

