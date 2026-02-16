RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Yasmine Charles made a return visit to our show to talk about her new memoir, “The Cost of the American Dream: Diary of a Homeless Soul.” Then, she made a leek and potato soup with curry coconut shrimp and jalaneño cornbread. Click here to find Chef Yasmine Charles on Facebook.
Chef Yasmine Charles talks about her book and makes leek and potato soup
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.