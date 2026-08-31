Chef Tucker Yoder creates an Heirloom Tomato Salad for Breaking the Chains Foundation Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. -- Executive Chef Tucker Yoder of Broadcloth Restaurant in Charlottesville shared a standout dish for the upcoming Breaking the Chains Foundation Night Out event — a vibrant heirloom tomato salad layered with bold flavors and thoughtful preparation.
Located in Charlottesville, Broadcloth offers an intimate dining experience inside a restored factory space with just 26 seats.
Chef Yoder will join other culinary talents at the Breaking the Chains Foundation Night Out, where guests can enjoy unique dishes, chef collaborations, and tasting experiences while supporting the foundation’s mission.