Chef Sober Pierre previews “The Night Out” with Roasted Artichoke & Mushroom Cups

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sober Pierre joined Virginia This Morning to showcase a flavorful vegan appetizer ahead of The Night Out, a culinary benefit supporting the Breaking the Chains Foundation.
During the segment, Chef Pierre prepared roasted artichoke and mushroom cups, featuring sautéed brined artichokes and cremini mushrooms blended with a rich vegan aioli and served in crispy phyllo cups.
Chef Pierre will join other culinary talents at the Breaking the Chains Foundation Night Out, where guests can enjoy unique
dishes, chef collaborations, and tasting experiences while supporting the foundation’s mission.