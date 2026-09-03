Chef Sober Pierre previews “The Night Out” with Roasted Artichoke & Mushroom Cups

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sober Pierre joined Virginia This Morning to showcase a flavorful vegan appetizer ahead of The Night Out, a culinary benefit supporting the Breaking the Chains Foundation.

During the segment, Chef Pierre prepared roasted artichoke and mushroom cups, featuring sautéed brined artichokes and cremini mushrooms blended with a rich vegan aioli and served in crispy phyllo cups.

Chef Pierre will join other culinary talents at the Breaking the Chains Foundation Night Out , where guests can enjoy unique

dishes, chef collaborations, and tasting experiences while supporting the foundation’s mission.