Chef Leanne Fletcher shares her Peanut Butter Energy Bites

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friend of the show, Chef Leanne Fletcher stopped by the show to share this delicious recipe.For more from Leanne, visit her website .

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Ingredients

2 cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¾ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup plus 1 TBS honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1 cup apple (grated)

Directions:

Stir together the oats, flaxseed, cinnamon & nutmeg.

In a separate bowl combined together the peanut butter, honey, vanilla, and pinch of salt.

Combined peanut butter mixture in oats bowl. Mix together until both are incorporated with each other.

Stir in the grated apple.

Shape into tablespoon-size balls, tightly sqeezing into shape.

Store the energy bites in an airtight container in the refrigerator