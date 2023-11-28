Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Larry Carey’s Grilled Surf & Turf 

Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Outdoor Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey!
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 12:20:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey! Today, he shared his tips for a perfect surf and turf meal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!