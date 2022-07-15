Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Larry Carey prepares his signature Tuscan Chicken 

Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey!
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:09:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey! Today, Bill and Cory learn step-by-step how to prepare his signature Tuscan Chicken.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!