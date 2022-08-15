Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Larry Carey prepares crab-topped shrimp scampi 

Today, he and Jessica talk through his incredible shrimp scampi.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 15:38:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Chef Larry Carey! Today, he and Jessica talk through his incredible shrimp scampi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!