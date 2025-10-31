Chef K makes a tasty pumpkin mac and cheese

RICHMOND, Va. -- The award-winning chef, cookbook author and television personality made a return visit to our studio to share the recipe! Click here for more culinary inspiration from Chef K.

—

Chef K's Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 lb dry pasta shells, cavatappi, zucchette — your pasta preference

1/2 sweet onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, pressed

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups whole milk

1 can (15 oz) unsweetened pumpkin puree

8 oz block of Gruyere, shredded

8 oz block of smoke Gouda, shredded

Toasted Panko crumbs with grated Parmesan (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions to al dente. Drain pasta (reserving 1/4 cup pasta water) and set aside. In a medium Dutch oven (or other oven and stove-top safe casserole dish such as a Cast Iron or Le Creuset), melt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter. Stir in onion and garlic, sauté for 2 minutes stirring frequently. Whisk in flour, mustard and nutmeg stirring constantly with the whisk for 1-2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk until mixture is smooth. Whisk in pumpkin and cook until thick, 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in shredded cheese a little at a time until all is melted. Fold in pasta and add reserved pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time if mixture seems too thick.

Place casserole dish in preheated 350 degree oven for 10 minutes. Serve hot topped with Panko and Parmesan cheese, if desired.