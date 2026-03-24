Chef Ausar Shares Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ausar returned to the kitchen to share a clever cooking tip and walk viewers through his delicious Chicken Marsala recipe. His kitchen hack — prepping key ingredients in advance to cut down on cooking time — helps home chefs create flavorful meals faster and with less stress.
Chef Ausar’s Chicken Marsala features tender chicken breasts, savory mushrooms, and a rich Marsala wine sauce, perfectly paired with pasta or seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Marsala
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups dry marsala wine
- 1 1/4 cups chicken broth
- 2 (10 - 11 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 Tbsp)
- 1 tsp minced fresh thyme
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp minced fresh parsley
Instructions
- Add marsala wine and chicken broth to a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and let gently boil until reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge each side in flour.
- Melt 1 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and let sear until cooked through (165 in center), turning once halfway through, about 10 - 12 minutes.
- Transfer chicken to a plate. Tent with foil.
- Reduce burner temperature to medium heat. Melt remaining 1 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp olive oil, add mushrooms.
- Sauté mushrooms until mushrooms golden brown, about 8 minutes. Add garlic during last 1 minute of sautéing. Add 1 tsp of flour and mix in thoroughly.
- Remove pan from heat then pour in marsala reduction and thyme.
- Return to heat, bring to a simmer, while scraping up browned bits from the bottom.
- Add heavy cream and season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Return chicken breasts to pan, spoon sauce over top.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with Couscous.