Chef Ausar Shares Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ausar returned to the kitchen to share a clever cooking tip and walk viewers through his delicious Chicken Marsala recipe. His kitchen hack — prepping key ingredients in advance to cut down on cooking time — helps home chefs create flavorful meals faster and with less stress.

Chef Ausar’s Chicken Marsala features tender chicken breasts, savory mushrooms, and a rich Marsala wine sauce, perfectly paired with pasta or seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups dry marsala wine

1 1/4 cups chicken broth

2 (10 - 11 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz baby Bella mushrooms, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced (1 Tbsp)

1 tsp minced fresh thyme

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp minced fresh parsley

Instructions