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Chef Ausar Shares Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe

Chef Ausar's Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe
Chef Ausar's Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe
Chef Ausar's Kitchen Hack and Chicken Marsala Recipe
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ausar returned to the kitchen to share a clever cooking tip and walk viewers through his delicious Chicken Marsala recipe. His kitchen hack — prepping key ingredients in advance to cut down on cooking time — helps home chefs create flavorful meals faster and with less stress.

Chef Ausar’s Chicken Marsala features tender chicken breasts, savory mushrooms, and a rich Marsala wine sauce, perfectly paired with pasta or seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups dry marsala wine
  • 1 1/4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 (10 - 11 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 8 oz baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 Tbsp)
  • 1 tsp minced fresh thyme
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1 Tbsp minced fresh parsley

Instructions

  1. Add marsala wine and chicken broth to a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and let gently boil until reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge each side in flour.
  3. Melt 1 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and let sear until cooked through (165 in center), turning once halfway through, about 10 - 12 minutes.
  4. Transfer chicken to a plate. Tent with foil.
  5. Reduce burner temperature to medium heat. Melt remaining 1 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp olive oil, add mushrooms.
  6. Sauté mushrooms until mushrooms golden brown, about 8 minutes. Add garlic during last 1 minute of sautéing. Add 1 tsp of flour and mix in thoroughly.
  7. Remove pan from heat then pour in marsala reduction and thyme.
  8. Return to heat, bring to a simmer, while scraping up browned bits from the bottom.
  9. Add heavy cream and season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Return chicken breasts to pan, spoon sauce over top.
  10. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with Couscous.
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