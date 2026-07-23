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Chef Ausar AriAnkh Shares Flavor-Packed Basil Pesto Chicken Paninis

Basil Pesto Chicken Paninis
Basil Pesto Chicken Paninis
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh stopped by the show to demonstrate how to make his delicious and easy Basil Pesto Chicken Paninis, packed with bold flavor and simple cooking techniques viewers can recreate at home. For more from Chef Ausar, you can visit his website.

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