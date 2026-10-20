RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith took over the Virginia This Morning kitchen today! First, he showed us a hack for making a simple glaze. Then, he walked us through the steps of his recipe for Spiced Honey Bourbon Glazed Tomahawk Pork Chop.

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Chef Andre Smith's Spiced Honey Bourbon Glazed Tomahawk Pork Chop

Chinese Five-Spice Seasoning | Honey Garlic Bourbon Glaze

Yield: 2 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: Approximately 25–35 minutes Oven Temperature: 375°F

INGREDIENTS

Tomahawk Pork Chops



2 bone-in tomahawk pork chops, 1½–2 inches thick

1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

Chinese Five-Spice Seasoning — Individual Spices



1 teaspoon ground star anise

1 teaspoon ground fennel seed

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns, ground

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional)

Honey Garlic Bourbon Glaze



¼ cup honey

¼ cup bourbon

3 cloves fresh garlic, finely minced

1 tablespoon unsalted butter (optional)

1–2 tablespoons water, as needed

PREPARATION

1. Prepare the seasoning.

Combine the salt, star anise, fennel, cinnamon, cloves, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and optional smoked paprika in a small bowl. Pat the pork chops dry and season both sides evenly. Allow the chops to rest for 15–20 minutes.

2. Prepare the glaze.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, add the bourbon and minced garlic. Simmer gently for 2–3 minutes. Stir in the honey and continue simmering for 3–5 minutes, until the glaze lightly coats the back of a spoon. Whisk in butter if desired. Add water if needed to adjust consistency.

3. Sear the pork chops.

Preheat a heavy skillet over medium-high heat and add the cooking oil. Sear the pork chops for approximately 3–4 minutes per side, until a rich golden-brown crust develops. Briefly sear the edges.

4. Finish in the oven.

Transfer the oven-safe skillet to a preheated 375°F oven. Roast until the thickest part of each chop reaches an internal temperature of 145°F, measured away from the bone. Cooking time will depend on thickness and starting temperature. Rest for at least 3 minutes.

5. Apply the bourbon glaze.

During the final few minutes of cooking, brush a thin layer of glaze over the pork chops. Apply another light coating if desired, taking care not to burn the honey. Keep a portion of the glaze separate for serving.

6. Plate and serve.

Place each chop on a warm dinner plate with the bone prominently displayed. Spoon a small amount of glaze over the meat and finish with fresh thyme or green onions.