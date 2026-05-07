Chef Andre Smith’s Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning welcomed Chef Andre Smith, senior chef and caterer, for a flavorful cooking demo featuring Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos — a versatile recipe perfect for any occasion.

Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos

Yield: 8 tacos Prep Time: 15 minutes Marinate Time: 1 hour to overnight Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: About 1 hour 30 minutes minimum

Ingredients

Chicken

· 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

· 2–3 chipotle peppers in adobo, minced

· 1½ tsp granulated garlic

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1 tsp black pepper

· 1½ tsp ground cumin

· Juice of 2 limes

· 2 tbsp tequila

· 2 tbsp grapeseed oil

For Serving

· 8 small flour tortillas

· Crema fresca

· Pico de gallo

· Guacamole

· Fresh cilantro

· Crumbled queso fresco

· Lime wedges

Instructions

1. Marinate the Chicken

In a bowl, combine:

· chipotle peppers

· granulated garlic

· salt

· pepper

· cumin

· lime juice

· tequila

· grapeseed oil

Add chicken thighs and coat thoroughly. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for deeper flavor.

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2. Cook the Chicken

1. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add a small drizzle of grapeseed oil.

3. Cook chicken thighs 5–6 minutes on the first side until browned.

4. Flip and cook another 4–5 minutes until the chicken reaches 165°F internally.

5. Transfer to a cutting board and rest 5 minutes.

6. Chop into bite-sized pieces.

Optional

Return chopped chicken to the skillet for 1–2 minutes for crispy edges.

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3. Warm the Tortillas

Warm flour tortillas in the skillet for about 20 seconds per side.

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4. Assemble the Tacos

Fill each tortilla with:

· chipotle chicken

· pico de gallo

· guacamole

· crema fresca

· cilantro

· queso fresco

Finish with fresh lime juice and serve immediately.