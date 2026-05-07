Chef Andre Smith’s Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning welcomed Chef Andre Smith, senior chef and caterer, for a flavorful cooking demo featuring Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos — a versatile recipe perfect for any occasion.
Chipotle Chicken Street Tacos
Yield: 8 tacos Prep Time: 15 minutes Marinate Time: 1 hour to overnight Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: About 1 hour 30 minutes minimum
Ingredients
Chicken
· 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
· 2–3 chipotle peppers in adobo, minced
· 1½ tsp granulated garlic
· 1 tsp kosher salt
· 1 tsp black pepper
· 1½ tsp ground cumin
· Juice of 2 limes
· 2 tbsp tequila
· 2 tbsp grapeseed oil
For Serving
· 8 small flour tortillas
· Crema fresca
· Pico de gallo
· Guacamole
· Fresh cilantro
· Crumbled queso fresco
· Lime wedges
Instructions
1. Marinate the Chicken
In a bowl, combine:
· chipotle peppers
· granulated garlic
· salt
· pepper
· cumin
· lime juice
· tequila
· grapeseed oil
Add chicken thighs and coat thoroughly. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for deeper flavor.
---
2. Cook the Chicken
1. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Add a small drizzle of grapeseed oil.
3. Cook chicken thighs 5–6 minutes on the first side until browned.
4. Flip and cook another 4–5 minutes until the chicken reaches 165°F internally.
5. Transfer to a cutting board and rest 5 minutes.
6. Chop into bite-sized pieces.
Optional
Return chopped chicken to the skillet for 1–2 minutes for crispy edges.
---
3. Warm the Tortillas
Warm flour tortillas in the skillet for about 20 seconds per side.
---
4. Assemble the Tacos
Fill each tortilla with:
· chipotle chicken
· pico de gallo
· guacamole
· crema fresca
· cilantro
· queso fresco
Finish with fresh lime juice and serve immediately.