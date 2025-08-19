Chef Andre Smith, Sr.’s Prawns Royale and Kitchen Hack

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Sr. of Andre’s Catering Services joined us to share the steps to create prawns royale.

PRAWNS ROYALE

(STUFFED CRAB AND LOBSTER PRAWNS)

PREP TIME 35 minutes

COOK TIME 20 minutes

TOTAL TIME 55 minutes

Ingredients

Prawns:

· 5 prawns (size 8-12), cleaned

· 1 teaspoons cajun seasoning mix or your preferred seafood seasoning)

Crab & Lobster Stuffing:

· ½ cup lump crab, shredded

· ½ cup cooked lobster meat, chopped

· ¼ cup of mayonnaise

· 1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 1 teaspoon hot sauce

· 1 teaspoon chopped parsley

· 1 teaspoons seafood seasoning

· ½ fresh lemon, squeezed

Garlic Butter:

· ½ cup salted butter, cubed

· 2 tablespoons minced garlic

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine crab and chopped cooked lobster meat, mayonnaise, panko, Dijon mustard, hot sauce, lemon juice, parsley, and seafood seasoning. Mix until the texture holds together like a crab cake.

2. Using kitchen shears, cut along the top of each prawn shell down to the tail, avoiding the meat. Turn shrimp and continue to cut the top of the head towards the eyes. Rinse prawns under cold running water, rinsing out the prawn’s guts and veins. Brush with oil and season generously.

3. Shape 1 oz of crab and lobster mixture into an oblong oval and place on top of the prawns. Chill in the fridge for 10 minutes to firm up.

4. Preheat smoker to 375°F (190°C). Arrange prawns on a small sheet pan and cook for 10–15 minutes, or until meat is opaque and reaches 145°F (63°C). Once done allow prawns to rest for 2 minutes

5. In a separate pan on medium heat pour in 1 tsp of grapeseed oil and add minced garlic. Cook garlic until it starts to brown. Cut heat off and add butter cubes to the pan, stirring often. Pour the garlic butter over the prawns

6. Serve immediately and enjoy.

