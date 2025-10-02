Chef Andre Smith, Sr.’s Pan Seared Scallops 

Prev Next

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pan-Seared Scallops with Thai Chili-Garlic Butter Sauce Serves: 4 (5-6 scallops each)| Prep: 15 min | Cook: 10 min Ingredients Scallops 1 ½ lbs large sea scallops (16–20, dry-packed) 2 tbsp grapeseed oil Kosher salt & freshly cracked black pepper Thai Chili-Garlic Butter Sauce 4 tbsp unsalted butter 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 fresh Thai red chilies, finely sliced (adjust heat to preference) ¼ tsp red chili paste 1 tsp fresh ginger, minced 1 tbsp fresh lime juice 2 tsp light brown sugar 1 tsp soy sauce 1 tbsp Nori Komi Furikake (rice seasoning) Method Prepare scallops: Pat dry and season lightly with salt and pepper. Pan-sear: Heat oil in a cast iron or stainless skillet over medium-high. Add scallops and sear 1 ½–2 minutes per side until golden with a just-set center. Remove to a warm plate. Make the Thai chili-garlic butter sauce: Lower heat to medium. Add butter and let it melt. Stir in garlic, ginger, and sliced chilies; sauté 30–45 seconds until aromatic. Stir in soy sauce, sugar, chili paste, rice seasoning, and lime juice. Simmer briefly until sauce is glossy and emulsified. Taste: balance should be spicy, garlicky, tangy, and slightly sweet. Plate: Spoon Thai chili-garlic butter onto the plate. Place scallops on top. Garnish with fresh green herbs for brightness.

