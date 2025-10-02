Chef Andre Smith, Sr.’s Pan Seared Scallops 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pan-Seared Scallops with Thai Chili-Garlic Butter Sauce
Serves: 4 (5-6 scallops each)| Prep: 15 min | Cook: 10 min
Ingredients
Scallops
- 1 ½ lbs large sea scallops (16–20, dry-packed)
- 2 tbsp grapeseed oil
- Kosher salt & freshly cracked black pepper
Thai Chili-Garlic Butter Sauce
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 fresh Thai red chilies, finely sliced (adjust heat to preference)
- ¼ tsp red chili paste
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, minced
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 2 tsp light brown sugar
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Nori Komi Furikake (rice seasoning)
Method
- Prepare scallops: Pat dry and season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Pan-sear: Heat oil in a cast iron or stainless skillet over medium-high. Add scallops and sear 1 ½–2 minutes per side until golden with a just-set center. Remove to a warm plate.
- Make the Thai chili-garlic butter sauce: Lower heat to medium. Add butter and let it melt.
- Stir in garlic, ginger, and sliced chilies; sauté 30–45 seconds until aromatic. Stir in soy sauce, sugar, chili paste, rice seasoning, and lime juice. Simmer briefly until sauce is glossy and emulsified. Taste: balance should be spicy, garlicky, tangy, and slightly sweet.
- Plate: Spoon Thai chili-garlic butter onto the plate. Place scallops on top. Garnish with fresh green herbs for brightness.