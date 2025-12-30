Chef Andre Smith, Sr.’s cookie saving hack and Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta  

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Sr. of Andre’s Catering Services joined us to share a kitchen hack and delicious recipe.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Cuisine Italian

Servings 4

Ingredients

· 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts ( thin sliced)

· Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

· 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

· 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

· 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

· 2 tablespoons salted butter

· 2 garlic cloves minced

· 1 cup fresh baby spinach

· 1/4 cup white wine

· ¼ Parmesan Cheese (Shaved or Grated)

· 1/4 cup chicken stock

· ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

· 1/4 cup heavy cream

· 1 pound of pasta of choice (cooked al dente)

Instructions

1. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and season both sides generously with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and Italian seasoning.

2. Heat grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken breasts 4-5 minutes per side until golden. Remove chicken breast and set aside.

3. Reduce heat to medium. Melt the butter in the same skillet, then add the fresh garlic. Cook until fragrant, for about 25-30 seconds. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes

4. Pour in chicken stock and white wine, scraping the pan. Add heavy cream and bring pan to a simmer.

5. Stir in Parmesan cheese until smooth and thickened. Add fresh spinach, allow it to wilt.

6. Place chicken into the sauce and simmer for 5 minutes until cooked (165F), adding the pasta, stir pasta into the sauce

7. Transfer the pasta and chicken to serving plates, adding fresh basil. Enjoy!

