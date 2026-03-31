Chef Andre Smith Shares Kitchen Hack and Hot Honey Glazed Salmon Recipe

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, Chef Andre Smith served up a flavorful hot honey glazed Atlantic salmon and shared his go-to kitchen hack for enhancing recipes with fresh citrus.

For more from Chef Andre, you can email him at andrescatering23128@gmail.com or reach out via text at 804-296-1900.

Yield: 10 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Salmon

· 10 fresh salmon fillets (5 oz each), skin off or on as desired

· 1 cup cornstarch

· 2 tsp kosher salt

· 1 tsp cracked black pepper

· ½ cup neutral frying oil (canola, or grapeseed)

Hot Honey Glaze

· ¾ cup honey

· ¼ cup red-wine vinegar

· 1 habanero pepper, minced fine (seeded for milder heat)

· 1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

· 1 tsp crushed red-pepper flakes

· 1 tbsp butter (optional, for finish)

· Pinch salt

Method

1. Prepare the glaze

1. In a small saucepan combine honey, red-wine vinegar, minced habanero, jalapeño slices, and red-pepper flakes.

2. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

3. Reduce for 5–7 minutes until slightly thickened and aromatic.

4. Remove from heat; stir in the butter for a glossy finish.

5. Keep warm on the lowest setting.

2. Season & dredge the salmon

1. Pat salmon fillets completely dry.

2. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

3. Lightly dredge each fillet in cornstarch, shaking off excess. (This will give the fish crisp edges that absorb glaze beautifully.)

3. Pan-sear

1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

2. Add salmon fillets, presentation side down first.

3. Sear 2–3 minutes per side until golden brown crust forms.

4. Finish in the oven

1. Transfer seared fillets to a parchment-lined sheet pan.

2. Brush each fillet with the warm hot-honey glaze.

3. Roast at 400 °F for 5–7 minutes, or until internal temp reaches 145 °F webstaurantstore.com.

4. Remove and brush again with additional glaze.

5. Serve

Plate salmon with a drizzle of remaining glaze and a few jalapeño rings for garnish.

Chef Andre’s Tips

· Layered heat: Add habanero for punch, jalapeño for aroma, and flakes for residual spice.

· Balance: Red-wine vinegar cuts sweetness and keeps glaze lively.

· Finish: A final glaze coat right from the oven creates a lacquered sheen.

· Pairings: Garlic-sautéed green beans, jasmine rice, or roasted sweet potatoes complement its sweet-spicy flavor.

