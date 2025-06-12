Watch Now
Chef Alex Vazquez  prepares a summer beet salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Alex Vazquez joined us with a summer beet salad recipe perfect for a hot day. He will be participating in The Positive Vibe Foundation’s Beach Bash. Join in the fun happening July 26th at the Faison Center. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

