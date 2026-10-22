Check out these fall events at Hanover Tavern

RICHMOND, Va. -- For nearly three centuries, Hanover Tavern has been a hub of activity in Hanover County. Their fall calendar is full of exciting fall events, offering something for everyone. We stopped by to see what's new at the historic tavern. Watch the video above for a preview of some of the fall offerings. Click here to check out Hanover Tavern's upcoming events and ways to support the Hanover Tavern Foundation.

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Ghosts Walk At Night: Progressive Dinner Tour

Friday, Oct. 23 @ 5:30pm

Haunts ’n Treats

Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 5:30pm

Halloween 250th Liquor Pairing Dinner

Friday, Oct. 30 @ 6:30pm

Paranormal Investigation with Transcend Paranormal

Saturday, Nov. 7 @ 9pm

Escape Room

Now through April