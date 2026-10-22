Check out these fall events at Hanover Tavern

RICHMOND, Va. -- For nearly three centuries, Hanover Tavern has been a hub of activity in Hanover County. Their fall calendar is full of exciting fall events, offering something for everyone. We stopped by to see what's new at the historic tavern. Watch the video above for a preview of some of the fall offerings. Click here to check out Hanover Tavern's upcoming events and ways to support the Hanover Tavern Foundation.
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Ghosts Walk At Night: Progressive Dinner Tour
Friday, Oct. 23 @ 5:30pm
Haunts ’n Treats
Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 5:30pm
Halloween 250th Liquor Pairing Dinner
Friday, Oct. 30 @ 6:30pm
Paranormal Investigation with Transcend Paranormal
Saturday, Nov. 7 @ 9pm
Escape Room
Now through April