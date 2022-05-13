Check out the Jared Stout Band 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Jared Stout Band is gearing up for a live performance, Saturday, May 21st at the North Street Press Club in Farmville, Virginia. Check out this live performance of their song, “One Shot”.
