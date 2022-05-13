Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Check out the Jared Stout Band 

Check out The Jared Sout Band Saturday, May 21st at the North Street Press Club in Farmville.
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:38:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Jared Stout Band is gearing up for a live performance, Saturday, May 21st at the North Street Press Club in Farmville, Virginia. Check out this live performance of their song, “One Shot”.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!