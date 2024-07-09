Check out The Cousinz Festival!

Watch Now
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 09, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Co- Founders Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming festival happening Saturday, August 31st on the grounds of the Norfolk Scope. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

