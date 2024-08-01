Check out Southern Kitchen at Style Weekly’s Best Fest!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shane Roberts-Thomas, Owner of Southern Kitchen stopped by to share her Fried Chicken Skewers and Southern Rolls! Check out Southern Kitchen and other great eateries at Style Weekly’s Best Fest! Join in the fun happening Thursday, August 22nd from 7-11pm at 1400 MacTavish Ave. in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
