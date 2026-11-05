Central Virginia BBB Connects Consumers and Businesses With Practical Resources

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia is expanding its community education efforts through free events and informal conversations about issues affecting consumers, businesses and employees.

Barry Moore described the conversations as direct, practical and informal. Experts and attendees exchange perspectives on becoming stronger business leaders and employees, finding good jobs and employers, and avoiding scams.

More information: Better Business Bureau

Phone: 804-521-6940

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU*}