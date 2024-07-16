Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Celebrating World Snake Day with Serpentes Reptiles Serpentarium 

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 16, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Izabella Hamiton and Victoria Claire, owners of Serpentes Reptiles Serpentarium joined us to share their insights on snake care, ownership, and more. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!