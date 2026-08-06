Celebrating National Dog Month with Biggie’s Bakes local dog treats

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tay Bozkurt, founder of Biggie’s Bakes, is bringing a new concept to the pet space. He offers frozen, bake-at-home treats made with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Virginia This Morning host Amy Lacey got a look inside the new kitchen where they create the delicious treats and live up to their tagline, “We make ‘em. U bake ‘em.”

August is National Dog Month, and Biggie’s Bakes is offering a great prize package: one 24-pack per month of Biggie’s Bakes for a full year for one lucky winner.

Click here to enter to win. A winner will be selected August 26. Biggie’s Bakes will donate $5 to Fetch A Cure for every person who registers!

Click here to visit the Biggie’s Bakes website. You’ll also find them on Instagram and Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BIGGIE'S BAKES*}