Celebrating National Chocolate Pudding Day with All Dis Puddin’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jasmine and Christopher Harrington, owners of All Dis Puddin’ stopped by to share the recipe behind their “Black Lives Matter” flavor. For the full list of flavors and retailers who carry All Dis Puddin’, visit their website.
