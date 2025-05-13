RICHMOND, Va. -- Elaine Honeycutt, author of Chop it Chip: Quest of a Ninja Chef joined us to share more about her book and the step-by-step process to make an apple pie! For more information, visit her website.
Celebrating National Apple Pie Day with “Chop it Chip: Quest of a Ninja Chef”
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Elaine Honeycutt, author of Chop it Chip: Quest of a Ninja Chef joined us to share more about her book and the step-by-step process to make an apple pie! For more information, visit her website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.