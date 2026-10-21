Celebrating Medical Assisting Recognition Week and preparing for the future with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is right around the corner, and for families with a college-bound high school senior, it is an important time to make plans and decisions about schools for 2027. One local option is Bryant & Stratton College.

Market Director Beth Murphy joined us to share why B&SC may be a great choice for students. She also took time to celebrate and honor medical assistants as this week is Medical Assisting Recognition Week.

She also told us about a special Lunch & Learn event Wednesday, October 21 at 12 and 5:30 p.m.

The Richmond-Chesterfield Campus is located at 101 Gateway Centre Pkwy, Suite 210 in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 888-839-1718 or click here for their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook/LinkedIn/Instagram: @BSCRichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}