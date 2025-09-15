RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Chef Marilynn at Tres Corazones Soiree happening Sunday, September 21st from 3pm-8pm at The Cardinal at Magnolia Green. For more information, visit their eventbrite.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Chef Marilynn and Harlem South
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Chef Marilynn at Tres Corazones Soiree happening Sunday, September 21st from 3pm-8pm at The Cardinal at Magnolia Green. For more information, visit their eventbrite.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.