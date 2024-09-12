Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Celebrating 40 years of Gelati Celesti

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tom Rosser, Co- President of Gelati Celesti joined us in celebration of National Chocolate Milkshake Day! Stop by Gelati Celesti next Friday, September 20th for 40 cent scoops in celebration of their 40th anniversary. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!